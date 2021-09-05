RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $31.55 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $31,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 140.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $1,377,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Prologis by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $138.99. 2,520,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.68. The company has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $139.33.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

