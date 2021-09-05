RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,752 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,752 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $128.94. 2,463,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $129.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,068. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

