Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 748.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,139 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

NYSE:RIO opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73. The firm has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

