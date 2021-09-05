Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,098 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $20,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WHR stock opened at $225.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.06 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.16.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

