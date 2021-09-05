Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,839 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Wayfair were worth $21,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Wayfair by 19.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Wayfair by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 19.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on W. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.63.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $273.54 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $221.09 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.05.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

