Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,964 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Alliant Energy worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 117.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 487,216 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,128,000 after purchasing an additional 199,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNT. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

