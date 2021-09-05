Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,788 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $20,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,965,000 after purchasing an additional 810,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after purchasing an additional 558,786 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,522,000 after acquiring an additional 263,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,702,000 after acquiring an additional 443,404 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $63.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $53,195.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,829 shares of company stock worth $12,756,821 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.