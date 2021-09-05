Rhumbline Advisers Has $22.24 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,175 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Allegion were worth $22,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Allegion by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Allegion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.95.

NYSE ALLE opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.80. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,364 shares of company stock worth $1,587,125. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

