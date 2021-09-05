Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,934 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $19,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Z opened at $97.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.89 and a 200 day moving average of $121.74. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $235,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,210.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $89,254.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,931,175. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

