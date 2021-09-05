ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $689,520.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total value of $689,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,879 shares in the company, valued at $22,087,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Hollingshead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00.

Shares of RMD opened at $295.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.19. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $296.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

