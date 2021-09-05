Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $28.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.73. 329,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,090. Repay has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repay will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,399 shares of company stock valued at $826,418. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth $416,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 7.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 580,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after buying an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 15.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 660,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after buying an additional 90,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Repay by 18.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,069,000 after purchasing an additional 345,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.