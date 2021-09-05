Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.13.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3,442.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,750 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9,649.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after acquiring an additional 989,151 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $35,998,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,291,000 after buying an additional 420,246 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

