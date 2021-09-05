Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $5.49 Million in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 115,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

FV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.30. 106,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,960. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $48.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07.

