Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 63,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.66. 654,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,736. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $309.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.74.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

