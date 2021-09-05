RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDHL. WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 297.81% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.