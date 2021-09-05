Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,223.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and $15,223.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00004118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $319.30 or 0.00618257 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001452 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.50 or 0.01238266 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,186,598 coins. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

