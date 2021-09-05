Rain Capital Management LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.29. 1,299,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,718. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average is $101.57. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $105.41.

