Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.38 Billion

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 33.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $280.26 or 0.00558384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $3.38 billion and approximately $334.78 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001485 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.47 or 0.01230227 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

