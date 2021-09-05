Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) PT Lowered to $6.50

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 319.35% from the stock’s current price.

QLGN opened at $1.55 on Friday. Qualigen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLGN. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

