Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Issued By Piper Sandler

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Simon Property Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s FY2021 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Shares of SPG opened at $135.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $137.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.67.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,972,000 after buying an additional 260,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,577,000 after purchasing an additional 216,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

