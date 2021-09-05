Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Q2 were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after acquiring an additional 184,828 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Q2 by 2,374.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 158,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Q2 by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,064,000 after acquiring an additional 142,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.78.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.52. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.60.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Q2’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,298,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,406. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

