Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

PRPL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 267.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

