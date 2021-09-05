ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 32.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SDS opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.