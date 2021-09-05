Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Coverage Initiated at Tigress Financial

Equities researchers at Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MLNK. Citigroup started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

MLNK stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Project Angel Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10.

In other Project Angel Parent news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

