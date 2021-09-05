PRIZM Price Reaches $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last week, PRIZM has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $17.09 million and approximately $514,298.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002019 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,852,710,507 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

