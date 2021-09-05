Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stake Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 78,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.86. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

