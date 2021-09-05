PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 23,364.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.29.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

