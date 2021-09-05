Polyient Games Governance Token Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $284,573.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $113.28 or 0.00224654 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00061394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00015746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00125241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.13 or 0.00837198 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047649 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (CRYPTO:PGT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

