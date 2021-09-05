PolkaCover (CVR) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $210,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00158025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.20 or 0.00195593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.05 or 0.07813786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,068.71 or 0.99724988 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.63 or 0.00983192 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 42,488,936 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

