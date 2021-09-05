PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $23.16 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 121.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,777,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,195,992. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.