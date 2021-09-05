PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 121.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

NYSE:EQT opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

