PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Lincoln National worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $113,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

