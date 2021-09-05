PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $15.22 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $15,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG opened at $602.27 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $453.76 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $629.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.21.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.27.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

