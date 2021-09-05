PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 543 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,721,000 after purchasing an additional 407,169 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

