PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,154,000 after acquiring an additional 82,512 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $9,201,684. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

NYSE EPAM opened at $643.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.67 and a 52-week high of $644.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $574.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.15.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

