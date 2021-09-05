PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 26,927 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,927 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $15,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,615 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,974 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $231,621,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 13,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $939,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $457,740.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 804,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,356,079.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,665,088 shares of company stock valued at $405,826,799.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

