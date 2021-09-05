Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.430-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.10 million-$136.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLYM. KeyCorp raised their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $724.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

