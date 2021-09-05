Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.430-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.10 million-$136.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 million.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLYM. KeyCorp raised their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.
Shares of PLYM stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $724.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $24.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.