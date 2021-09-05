Playgroundz (IOG) Price Down 42.5% This Week

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $142,761.84 and approximately $248.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00065944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00157339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.14 or 0.00216570 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.19 or 0.07707826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,651.79 or 0.99750423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.34 or 0.00970129 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.