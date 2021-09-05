Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Northwest Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 101.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.