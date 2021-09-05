PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Trading 0% Higher

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $101.76 and last traded at $101.74. 128,911 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 80,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.73 and a 200 day moving average of $101.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 213.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,520,000 after purchasing an additional 271,109 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,858,000 after acquiring an additional 156,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 78.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after acquiring an additional 127,157 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 52.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 69,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $5,560,000.

