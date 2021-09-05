Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.77.

Phreesia stock opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $1,275,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $4,160,723.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,589 shares of company stock worth $18,483,307 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,484,000 after purchasing an additional 288,633 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 56.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 54.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after purchasing an additional 414,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,579,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

