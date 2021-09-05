Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

POFCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of POFCY stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $491.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

