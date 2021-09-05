Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Persimmon alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSMMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Persimmon to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.56. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $6.4916 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Persimmon (PSMMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.