Pengana International Equities Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PIA)

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 6th.

Pengana International Equities Company Profile

Hunter Hall Global Value Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

