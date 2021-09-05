Peanut (NUX) Tops One Day Volume of $553,684.00

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. Peanut has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $553,684.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,175,782 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

