Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the coal producer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

BTU opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.52. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. State Street Corp increased its position in Peabody Energy by 477.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after buying an additional 6,053,708 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 237.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after buying an additional 1,548,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Peabody Energy by 40.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,220 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 623.7% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 945,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Peabody Energy by 209.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 899,486 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

