PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE PCM opened at $11.43 on Friday. PCM Fund has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCM Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of PCM Fund worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

