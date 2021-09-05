Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PYCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

