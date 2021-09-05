PAXEX Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $8,862.65 and approximately $18.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 47.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.46 or 0.01031970 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000118 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

