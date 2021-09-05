Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 5.3% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.82% of Parker-Hannifin worth $325,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.43.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.91. 770,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.